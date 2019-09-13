El Williams perdió ante Barraca, en Armstrong

RESULTADOS PRIMERA DIVISIÓN / Fecha 9
U. Villa 1 – 3 Argentino
Almafuerte 0 – 0 Adeo
San Jerónimo 0 – 2 Defensores
Belgrano 1 – 1 M. de Oca
Barraca 1 – 0 W. Kemmis
Sport 2 – 1 América
Sportivo 1 – 2 Campaña
Libre / Carcaraña
POSICIONES
Campaña 19
Belgrano 15
Sportivo 14
M. de Oca 14
Defensores 14
Carcaraña 11
U. Villa 11
Almafuerte 11
Argentino 11
Barraca 11
W. Kemmis 10
Sport 10
Adeo 8
América 6
San Jerónimo 2
RESULTADOS CUARTA DIVISIÓN / Fecha 9
U. Villa 0 – 2 Argentino
Almafuerte 2 – 1 Adeo
San Jerónimo 1 – 1 Defensores
Belgrano 2 – 2 M. de Oca
Barraca 0 – 1 W. Kemmis
Sport 2 – 0 América
Sportivo 3 – 1 Campaña
Libre / Carcaraña
POSICIONES
Sportivo 21
W. Kemmis 19
América 15
Defensores 15
Campaña 13
Almafuerte 12 *
U. Villa 12
Adeo 11
Belgrano 11
Argentino 11
M. de Oca 9
Carcaraña 8
Sport 7 *
San Jerónimo 5
Barraca 4
*Debe un partido